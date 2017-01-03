Prandelli to return to Fiorentina?

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli is being linked with a sensational return to Fiorentina at the end of the current season.

Viola Coach Paulo Sousa is expected to leave when the current campaign ends, unless he lifts a trophy or qualifies for the Champions League.

Prandelli is a free agent after resigning as Valencia boss, and Tuttosport claims he is being considered as a possible successor.

The 59-year-old is the longest-serving Coach in the Tuscan side’s history, having had a successful spell on the bench from 2005 to 2010.

However, Fiorentina owner Diego Della Valle has slammed Prandelli in the past, accusing him of “running away” from the Italy job and suggesting he only cares about money.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.