Rincon: ‘Juventus a dream’

By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincón describes signing for Juventus as “a dream”, and wants to win the treble this season.

It was officially confirmed this morning that the Venezuelan midfielder has signed for the Old Lady, moving from Genoa for €8m plus €1m in bonuses.

“I’m very proud, and it’s an honour for me to be at this club,” Rincón told the Bianconeri’s official website.

“I’m happy, it’s a dream to be here. Now we’ll start working to win a lot with this shirt. First I want to make myself available to my teammates, the staff, the club and then win the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

“I want to say hi to all the Bianconeri fans and I’ll see you at the stadium soon.”

image via Juventus.com

