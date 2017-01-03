Official: Sassuolo sign Aquilani

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have officially confirmed the loan signing of Alberto Aquilani from Pescara.

Originally it was thought that the Delfini would release the Italian international, but a loan deal was then considered more appropriate.

Now the Neroverdi have officially confirmed that Aquilani has joined them on loan until the end of the season, and will be presented to fans and media tomorrow.

The creative midfielder has represented the likes of Juventus, Fiorentina, Roma and Liverpool during his career, as well as being capped for the Azzurri.

image via sassuolocalcio.it

