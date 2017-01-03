NEWS
Tuesday January 3 2017
 Vermaelen injured again
By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Thomas Vermaelen has picked up another injury, which will be evaluated this afternoon.

The Belgian centre-back joined on loan from Barcelona in the summer, but has made just three starts in the League due to a groin injury.

Vermaelen had recovered sufficiently to play 90 minutes against Chievo and Astra Giurgiu in December, but Sky is now reporting a fresh setback.

The 31-year-old pulled-up in training with a calf injury, and will be evaluated my medical staff this afternoon.

Vermaelen has made just 29 League appearances in the last four seasons for Arsenal, Barça and the Giallorossi.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies