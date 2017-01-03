Vermaelen injured again

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Thomas Vermaelen has picked up another injury, which will be evaluated this afternoon.

The Belgian centre-back joined on loan from Barcelona in the summer, but has made just three starts in the League due to a groin injury.

Vermaelen had recovered sufficiently to play 90 minutes against Chievo and Astra Giurgiu in December, but Sky is now reporting a fresh setback.

The 31-year-old pulled-up in training with a calf injury, and will be evaluated my medical staff this afternoon.

Vermaelen has made just 29 League appearances in the last four seasons for Arsenal, Barça and the Giallorossi.

