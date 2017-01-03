Agent: ‘Verratti could join Inter or Juve’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent admits “both Inter and Juventus” could be an option but “Paris Saint-Germain is an expensive boutique”.

It was rumoured earlier today that the midfielder has been identified as the Nerazzurri’s top target for the summer, while Juve’s interest goes back to his Pescara days.

Verratti has made it clear that he’s happy at Parc des Princes, but his agent hints a lack of European success could see him seek pastures new.

“Marco wants to win, his career won’t just be marked by French League titles,” Donati Di Campli told Premium Calcio.

“We’d like to win with PSG, but if he can’t do that then we’ll see. Inter is a great club with great ownership, the same applies to Juventus and other clubs.

“PSG is an expensive boutique though.

“Do you want to force me to say it? He could fit at both Inter and Juventus.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.