NEWS
Tuesday January 3 2017
Chelsea consider Alex Sandro bid
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to snap up Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro, according to reports in Italy.

The former Italy Coach is topping the Premier League table with his Chelsea outfit and is after some reinforcements.

Calciomercato.it claim Conte has set his sights on Brazilian Alex Sandro at his old club Juve.

He turns 26 later this month and can play a multitude of roles down the left flank in defence, midfield or attack.

Alex Sandro only joined Juventus from FC Porto in Augst 2015 for €26m and is under contract until 2020, so a deal does seem highly unlikely.

However, Chelsea have just pocketed €60m from selling Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

This season Alex Sandro has made 17 Serie A appearances, contributing one goal and three assists.

He also featured four times in the Champions League and went off injured during the Supercoppa Italiana clash with Milan in Doha.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies