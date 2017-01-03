Chelsea consider Alex Sandro bid

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to snap up Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro, according to reports in Italy.

The former Italy Coach is topping the Premier League table with his Chelsea outfit and is after some reinforcements.

Calciomercato.it claim Conte has set his sights on Brazilian Alex Sandro at his old club Juve.

He turns 26 later this month and can play a multitude of roles down the left flank in defence, midfield or attack.

Alex Sandro only joined Juventus from FC Porto in Augst 2015 for €26m and is under contract until 2020, so a deal does seem highly unlikely.

However, Chelsea have just pocketed €60m from selling Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

This season Alex Sandro has made 17 Serie A appearances, contributing one goal and three assists.

He also featured four times in the Champions League and went off injured during the Supercoppa Italiana clash with Milan in Doha.

