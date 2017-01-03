NEWS
Tuesday January 3 2017
Empoli told to forget Grassi
By Football Italia staff

Empoli confirm their attempts to sign Alberto Grassi has failed. “Atalanta won’t release him in January.”

The midfielder had been a target for the Tuscans in the current transfer window, but Roberto Gagliardini’s imminent move to Inter changed the scenario.

“As things stand, Atalanta won’t release Grassi in January,” announced Empoli President Fabrizio Corsi.

“They cannot afford to lose this many players midway through the season.”

Grassi is already owned by Napoli, who loaned him back to his old club Atalanta to gain valuable Serie A experience.

Empoli believed they would be able to prepare the 21-year-old for Maurizio Sarri’s style of football, as their Coach is his former assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello.

