Capello: 'Guardiola Barcelona President'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello believes Pep Guardiola will eventually leave Manchester City to become President of Barcelona.

The Spaniard surprised many this week when stating he was “arriving at the end” of his management career.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started,” said Guardiola.

Capello gave Sky Sport Italia his idea of the situation.

“Guardiola’s football is fundamentally always the same and if the opponents figure out counter-measures, he has to find an alternative.

“In any case, I think if he made these statements, it is also because in my view he has the idea of becoming President of Barcelona.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.