Roma target Jese dropped

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Milan seem closer to transfer target Jese Rodriguez after Paris Saint-Germain left him out of their tour of Tunisia.

The 23-year-old left-sided winger only arrived from Real Madrid six months ago for €25m, but has not settled in.

Jese appears to be on the market, as he was not included in the squad going on a winter tour of Tunisia.

Roma remain the favourites, although Milan are also interested in the idea of a loan deal with option to buy.

The main issue remains his €3.5m per year wages.

If the Giallorossi fail to get Jese, they could turn their focus towards Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu, who is also tracked by Milan.

