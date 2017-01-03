Gabigol seals Inter friendly win

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa scored the winner after a Jeison Murillo brace as Inter squeezed past Linense 3-2 in a friendly.

The 45-minute match was the second in a friendly tournament in Marbella, after the hosts beat Real Balompedica Linense on penalties.

It was a bad start for Stefano Pioli’s men, as Samir Handanovic was caught off his line and lobbed by Palomino after just two minutes.

Gabigol tried to make the most of a rare start for Inter and had several chances, though Assane Gnoukouri had to scramble back for a goal-line clearance following another Handanovic error.

Murillo got the equaliser, tapping in from a corner, but Marco Andreolli handled in the box for an Alex Rubio penalty to restore Linense’s lead.

Centre-back Murillo was given another simple finish from a corner to equalise, as Godino fumbled the set play.

In the final minute of this mini-match, Gabigol secured an Inter victory on Rodrigo Palacio’s intelligent assist off his chest, flicking the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Inter 3-2 Linense

Palomino 3 (L), Murillo 16, 36 (I), Rubio pen 30 (L), Gabriel Barbosa 45 (I)

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Andreolli, Miangue; Brozovic, Gnoukouri; Candreva, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa; Palacio

