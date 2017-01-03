Cagliari confirm Storari-Gabriel swap

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari director Stefano Capozucca confirms Marco Storari is heading to Milan in exchange for Gabriel.

The two goalkeepers are expected to complete an exchange of six-month loan spells.

“We won’t do big things in the January transfer window, I don’t think,” Capozucca told TMW Radio.

“We’ve already got an exchange of goalkeepers sorted out with Milan, Gabriel for Storari. For the rest we’re looking at some other sales and to add young players to the senior squad.

“Storari is leaving because at times there are some obstacles and things don’t go the right way. Storari is a fine professional and great goalkeeper.

“He expressed the desire to leave Cagliari and therefore we’ll try to make him happy. Last year he was one of the main protagonists of our promotion from Serie B.”

