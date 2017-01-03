Zaza on Fiorentina, Milan and Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza’s father commented on interest from Fiorentina, Milan and Genoa, plus the failed transfer to Valencia.

The striker is still owned by Juventus after his loan spell at West Ham United was cut short, having failed to score a single goal.

“We were still evaluating a move to Spain and it was Valencia who were putting pressure on Juventus,” Antonio Zaza told Calciomercato.com.

“I cannot deny it was disappointing, because Simone was specifically requested by Cesare Prandelli, who is a wonderful person and a great Coach.”

Now that Prandelli has quit Valencia, Zaza appears to be heading back to Italy with three clubs interested.

“I don’t think he’ll go back to Juventus, as the most likely option is for him to move to his next club without going via Turin first.

“Fiorentina are without doubt a destination we would welcome. We’re talking about a great team with an excellent Coach in charge. For the moment we have not had any contact with Fiorentina, but I don’t know if they had any direct talks with Juventus.”

Zaza Senior was asked about interest from Genoa and Milan too.

“Don’t try to make me express a preference, it’s not a nice thing to do. When it comes to Genoa, we are talking about another club with a great tradition, so why not?

“There was contact with Milan last summer and nothing new since then. If they were to call, I’d be very happy to speak to them. Milan are Milan, a huge club.”

Are Juventus financial demands making it difficult for Zaza to find a new club?

“I couldn’t say. Simone needs to play, we are not looking at the economic aspect. For now, these issues are secondary for us.”

