Lasagna on menu for Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are reportedly in talks for Carpi striker Kevin Lasagna, though he wouldn’t arrive until June.

The forward had an impressive debut Serie A season with five goals and three assists, many of them off the bench.

The 24-year-old continued that form in Serie B, this term netting nine in 21 games.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Samp are laying the groundwork for the future of their attack.

The Blucerchiati hope that by securing a deal now, they can leave Lasagna on loan at Carpi for the rest of the season.

