Inter lose Marbella shoot-out

By Football Italia staff

Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by Marbella and lost on penalties in the Trofeo Marbella after a 3-2 win over Linense.

The Nerazzurri won the first mini-match of the tournament in Cadiz, fighting back twice to beat Linense 3-2 with a Jeison Murillo brace and last-gasp Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa strike.

Marbella saw off Linense on penalties following a goalless draw, so the two victors went head-to-head for the trophy.

Coach Stefano Pioli changed nine of his starting XI for the second match, keeping only Marco Andreolli and Assane Gnoukouri.

Ever Banega sent Ivan Perisic down the left to create a golden opportunity that Jonathan Biabiany ballooned over the bar from 12 yards.

Asier Goti also failed to make the most of a good chance created for him by Emmanuel Okoye at the other end.

Marbella did take the lead moments later when Okoye sprinted through a gap in the Inter defence to score in off the inside of the post.

Mauro Icardi couldn’t finalise a Perisic assist and Davide Santon was the wrong man to get on the end of a Cristian Ansaldi cross.

With just two minutes to spare, Ansaldi sent Perisic through and he dinked the left-foot finish past the on-rushing goalkeeper to equalise.

The decisive game went to penalties, successfully converted by Banega, Ansaldi, Perisic

Juan Pablo Carrizo denied Joseba Beitia and Joao Mario’s spot-kick was also parried before Kike Marquez hit the crossbar and Icardi blasted well over.

Biabiany converted, but Andrea Ranocchia saw his penalty saved for the Marbella victory.

As Marbella won both their games on penalties, they picked up four points, as did Inter thanks to a victory on the pitch (three points) and a defeat on spot-kicks (one point). The Nerazzurri took the trophy on goal difference.

Marbella 1-1 Inter (6-5 on pens)

Okoye 15 (M), Perisic 43 (I)

Inter: Carrizo; Santon, Ranocchia, Andreolli (Yao 22), Ansaldi; Biabiany, Joao Mario, Gnoukouri, Perisic; Banega; Icardi

