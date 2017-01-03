Emenalo: 'Conte Chelsea ambition'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea director Michael Emenalo discussed “world-class” Coach Antonio Conte and why they’re “exactly where we wanted to be.”

The Blues are currently top of the table in England after a record 13 consecutive Premier League victories. Was Conte asked to win the title when he took over?

“I think that as a club, we always expect and ask of our Coach to win the title! Jokes aside, we spoke about it,” Emenalo told Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio.

“I don’t think that any manager has the league title as a mandatory win, because at the end of the day, only one club finishes on top every season. That being said, you never tell a Coach not to win the title. You can support him, give him the resources to be competitive, but when it's all said and done, the Coach decides what targets to meet.

“Either way, it was Conte himself who spoke about title aspirations. After all he wouldn’t be a world class Coach if he thought: ‘No, I just came to be competitive, not to win’.

“At the same time, we know that we’re coming off of a 10th place finish in last season’s Premiership, so there’s a lot to improve on.

“I believe that without having a specific target, we all know that assuming things keep going well, we’ll have great chances. We still haven’t won anything, but we know that we’re a competitive side. We find ourselves exactly where we would have wanted to be.”

