Santon on Sampdoria radar

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are interested in Inter full-back Davide Santon, but he is only prepared to leave San Siro on a permanent transfer.

The former Italy international has struggled for playing time under a succession of Coaches and a January exit is on the cards.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sampdoria are the most likely destination for Santon, who can play on the right or left.

There is an issue, as Santon is refusing to accept a loan move, even with an option to buy.

The ex-Newcastle United talent wants his future to be clear and that means a sale if he is to leave Inter.

