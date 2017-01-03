Chinese offer for Ibarbo

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari confirm they rejected an initial Chinese offer for Victor Ibarbo, currently on loan at Panathinaikos, but “we think we can reach a deal.”

The 26-year-old Colombia international promised so much early on in his career, but has had a series of disappointing loan spells at Roma, Watford, Atletico Nacional and now Panathinaikos.

“Ibarbo is in Greece, but Panathinaikos are having problems and we don’t believe they can keep him,” Cagliari director of sport Stefano Capozucca told TMW Radio.

“An offer has arrived from China, but at this moment it is not satisfactory. However, we do think we can reach a deal.”

This season Ibarbo has scored three goals with three assists in 19 competitive appearances for Panathinaikos.

