Pioli: 'Inter shook off cobwebs'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes Inter players “don’t want to be embarrassed anymore” after winning the Trofeo Marbella on goal difference.

The Nerazzurri fought back twice to beat Linense 3-2 and were then held 1-1 by Marbella, losing on penalties, but still lifting the friendly trophy.

“The lads are giving their all, they want to do well and don’t want to be embarrassed anymore,” Pioli told Inter Channel in Cadiz.

“Clearly there were mistakes today and we have to improve, we know we’re not perfect yet. I think we could not have a better training session than this to make us realise once again we must be alert from start to finish. We’ll develop these situations over the course of the week.

“They were two important games because they allowed us to play after 15 days off, giving us confidence, tempo and intensity. The opponents created problems for us, which is what we wanted.

“We shook off some of the cobwebs and tomorrow morning will start preparing to the full, because the game that counts is on Sunday.

“It was important to get moving again with XI against XI.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.