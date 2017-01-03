NEWS
Tuesday January 3 2017
Gagliardini: 'Inter talks tomorrow'
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini’s agent confirmed he will “meet Inter tomorrow to discuss the contract” ahead of the move from Atalanta.

The midfielder is expected to make the transfer for €27m including performance-related bonuses.

“I should meet Inter tomorrow to discuss the contract,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Sportitalia.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia also suggest the medical will be delayed for a few days.

Gagliardini will continue to train with Atalanta and only travel for the tests once the legal details of the transfer have been finalised.

