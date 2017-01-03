Crotone: 'We're close to Gnoukouri'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone admit they are in negotiations with Inter to sign Assane Gnoukouri, Eloge Yao and Jonathan Biabiany.

The Nerazzurri are eager to whittle down their squad during the January transfer window after an early Europa League exit.

“The closest of the three players is Gnoukouri, as Inter gave the all-clear to Crotone for the loan and we are now waiting for the lad to accept the destination,” Crotone director of sport Beppe Ursino told Sportitalia.

“Yao and Biabiany negotiations are more complicated at this moment.”

Gnoukouri is a 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder and his fellow countryman Yao is a centre-back, also aged 20.

Biabiany could bring valuable experience on the right wing after his experiences at Sampdoria, Chievo and Parma.

