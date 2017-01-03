Tianjin Quanjian look to Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

After signing Axel Witsel, Tianjin Quanjian are ready to meet Fiorentina’s €50m release clause for Nikola Kalinic.

The Chinese club led by Fabio Cannavaro caused shockwaves in the football transfer world today when completing the €20m swoop for Zenit midfielder Witsel.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim Tianjin Quanjian will also begin intensive negotiations with Fiorentina for Kalinic, starting from Wednesday.

So far there has been no written offer, but the Viola are adamant they will only let him go for his €50m release clause, having recently sealed a new contract.

This is a figure that is well within the capabilities of Chinese football clubs, who are packing their squads with talent.

