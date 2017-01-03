Emenalo: 'Conte at Chelsea forever'

By Football Italia staff

Director Michael Emenalo thinks "there's an opportunity for Antonio Conte to stay at Chelsea forever” and insists he was always their first choice.

The former Italy Coach has been a sensation in the Premier League, winning 13 consecutive games to top the table.

“We had to be careful and went through the process of waiting, as at the time he was the Coach of the Italian national team, a nation that is passionate about football,” Emenalo told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were very respectful of the Italian national team and didn’t want to upset anyone.

“Once we decided that we needed to make a change and did a complete analysis of the handful of options, Conte was always top in our minds. We played against them and I remember thinking his Juventus team was something very special.

“He has brought a lot of knowledge, so many things to teach the players tactically, but also a professional approach to the game. I think this has given the players confidence.”

At one stage before the 13-game winning streak, there were reports Conte was on the verge of the sack at Stamford Bridge.

“There was never any risk,” insisted Emenalo. “It was indicative of the kind of support Mr (Roman) Abramovich has and Mr Conte has for the club and the board.

“One of the first things I understood about Antonio is that difficult moments are moments to learn. We wanted to give him the freedom to speak in Italian, but we were very impressed that he wanted to communicate in English from the first day.

“Everyone can see he is doing an absolutely sensational job, so I am not surprised that the fans and everybody loves him. We love him too.

“Personally, I think there’s an opportunity for him to stay forever. Bravo.”

