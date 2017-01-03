Banega: 'Two offers from China'

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s entourage told Sportitalia that the Inter midfielder has received “offers from Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan.”

There had already been reports that the Argentina international was being targeted by Chinese clubs.

Italian television station Sportitalia claim they spoke to a member of Banega’s entourage and he confirmed “there have been two concrete offers. They are from Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan. He could leave Inter."

The 28-year-old left Sevilla as a free agent over the summer to start a new challenge at Inter, but has struggled to deal with the three different Coaches in such a short period of time.

Stefano Pioli does not appear to see Banega as a member of his first choice XI and a January sale could boost the club’s coffers.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.