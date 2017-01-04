Prandelli: 'Valencia undermined me'

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli reveals that he was 'undermined' by Valencia, resulting in a loss of authority towards both his squad and the fans.

The 59-year-old also revealed his frustration over the La Liga side's apparent U-turn over promises made in the transfer market, particularly that of Simone Zaza from Juventus.

"I could not stay at Valencia. I was undermined [by the club] towards both the team and the fans," Prandelli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Azzurri boss went on to explain that he decide to conduct the interview "because I have so much adrenaline and wanted to talk."

"I been had promised reinforcements, an investment of 30 million which was then very much reduced. I had been to Singapore to talk to the hierarchy.

"I said: ‘There are problems, I need at least one striker, two midfield players, and a strong defender.’ The answer was ‘OK’.

"And then I went for Zaza, who was ideal for my project.

"We were close with Juve. I talked to his father, Antonio, and asked permission to contact Simone.

"He has character, personality, we had the agreement and was due to arrive on the 28th [December] for the first training session.

"I could not waste time. Instead the club blocked everything all and on 29th December, the Vice President said by video conference: ‘You have 24 hours to choose a midfielder or a striker.’

"But I said ‘a striker has already been chosen!’ No reply. Then I took 24 hours of reflection and then I resigned. We did not sign a player, he had already been chosen.

"The mission was over."

