Prandelli: 'Spanish tactics monotonous'

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli admits that Spanish sides are technically superior to those in Italy, but are 'tactically monotonous'

After revealing the reasons why he quit his position with Valencia after just three months and how his players wept over boos inside the stadium, the Coach was asked about differences between La Liga and Serie A.

"The technical basis is very high in Spain, nobody can challenge it," the 58-year old continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The play is organised, structured, they work on possession and always choose solutions and offensive players.

"In training they practice a ‘bull’ tactic which is an evolution of one of ours. They never speculate about advantage, they playing up to 90 minutes.

"Indeed, anything goes in the last minute and the fans expects it. But tactically they are more monotonous.

"They all play with a 4-2-3-1, although sometimes it is disguised. But this is the system. We are technically inferior, we seek more solutions and we run more, whereas they have less intensity."

What does Prandelli think about Napoli’s upcoming fixture with Real Madrid?

"Because of this reason, Napoli create real fear in Spain.

"I say only that because we saw their Champions League matches and in the dressing room the players have told me: ‘This is the strongest team in Europe!’ Real have not won yet."

