Prandelli: 'Europeans study Ventura'

By Football Italia staff

Ex-Italy CT Cesare Prandelli praises current Coach Giampiero Ventura, revealing 'in Europe they study his football'.

The former Valencia boss gave a long interview in which he discussed his resignation from the Spanish side after just three months in charge.

Does Prandelli think Juventus Coach Max Allegri is feeling the pressure of his third year in charge?

"I do not think that co-existing is difficult, especially if you're on good terms with the club," Prandelli continued in his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. "If you win and win again it does not wear you down."

Has the 59-year-old Coach ever thought about quitting football?

"I’ve never had a strong desire to do so. But I don’t want to go on indefinitely. If we talk about [Giovanni] Trapattoni we have to pay attention to every possibility, but he is unique. If everyone were like him it would be a problem."

What does the ex-Azzurri boss think of the current Coach Giampiero Ventura?

"I like Ventura, he arrived on the scene maybe a little too late, always playing good football right from when he was at Giarre.

"He’s always motivated and up to date, in Europe they study his football. "

"That there are still young Italian players is beautiful for our movement. It means that we have not stood still.

"Ventura knows how it is, sometimes the result matters, in other games you can experiment.

"The problem is that these young people only gain experience in the national side.

"How many start for their clubs? Few. How many play for Inter and Napoli?"

