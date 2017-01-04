Milan send Deulofeu request

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly sent a written request to Premier League side Everton for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Corriere della Sera states that the Rossoneri have cemented their interest in the 22-year-old with on offer to take the player on an initial loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

Reports from Italy have also suggested that Roma have also become alerted to the possibility of signing the player, as they look to replace Mohamed Salah whilst the Egyptian is on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vice President Adriano Galliani will await a response from the Premier League side, whilst several Spanish sides and English club Middlesbrough have also been linked with the player.

