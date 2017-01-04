‘Juventus want a top midfielder’

By Football Italia staff

General manager Giuseppe Marotta confirms Juventus are “looking for a top player” in midfield this summer.

The Bianconeri have signed Tomas Rincon from Genoa, but the director hinted yesterday that he will be the only January signing.

However, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, it was confirmed that a top-class midfielder is the main objective for the summer transfer window.

“We’re happy with our squad in every department,” Marotta reiterated.

“Compared to October we’ve bought Rincon and got [Claudio] Marchisio back, so two more players.

“In addition, we’re nearing completion for [Atalanta’s Mattia] Caldara, so for signings we’ve already got two done.

“January is also used to work for the future, we’ll have some contact for players who aren’t available right now. We took Caldara because he suits our model, we’ve got great professionals in defence but they’re a bit older and we have to think of the future.

“We’ll let them [Atalanta] loan him for six months and probably next season too, because we’re good in defence, we have [Medhi] Benatia who we’ll probably sign outright.

“In midfield we have some interesting young Italians, and we’re looking for a top player in that role who will be available for next season.”

One target for midfield was Axel Witsel, but it was confirmed yesterday that the Belgian has joined Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League.

“Chinese football has such great resources that they can contact any player, it’s a time of great reflection for all of us.

“I’m not afraid that they could take one of our players away in January though, because fortunately contract exist.”

Juve Coach Massimiliano Allegri was seen remonstrating with Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici after the Supercoppa Italiana defeat, is that a sign of tension between him and the club?

“I’ve seen a lot of other Coaches have angry outbursts after a game,” Marotta shrugged.

“I’d characterise it as an adrenaline outburst. We lost on penalties, I don’t see how you can reproach players who have given us so much satisfaction.

“We’re winter champions and we finished top of our Champions League group. Losing a game is understandable, it’s just because Juve are so used to winning that there’s such regret.”

