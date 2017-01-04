Evra to return to Manchester United?

By Football Italia staff

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hinted that Juventus’ Patrice Evra could return to Old Trafford.

The left-back joined the Bianconeri in July of 2014, and has wont the double in both of his two seasons in Turin.

However, the Frenchman is now 35 and Alex Sandro has been more regularly deployed on the left, though Evra has played every Champions League game.

That has led to speculation that the veteran could return to England, but a former teammate has linked him with a shock return to the Red Devils.

“Throwing it out there…” Ferdinand wrote on Instagram.

“Patrice Evra, I’m hearing thru [sic] social media u [sic] coming home bro? Talk to me!”

