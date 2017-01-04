Agent: ‘Bacca wants to stay’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s agent confirms interest from China, but his client “is happy at Milan and wants to stay”.

Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua have all been linked with the Colombian, and would be able to tempt the Rossoneri with an offer north of €30m.

The likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel have already moved to China, but it appears unlikely that Bacca will follow suit.

“Some Chinese teams are interested in Carlos,” Sergio Barila confirmed in an interview with calciomercato.it.

“He is happy at Milan though and he wants to stay. He came to Milan to win, and he wants to win more trophies after the Supercoppa.

“It was a major success on an individual and collective level, winning one trophy gives you the right spirit for the future.”

