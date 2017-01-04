NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Agent: ‘Bacca wants to stay’
By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s agent confirms interest from China, but his client “is happy at Milan and wants to stay”.

Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua have all been linked with the Colombian, and would be able to tempt the Rossoneri with an offer north of €30m.

The likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel have already moved to China, but it appears unlikely that Bacca will follow suit.

“Some Chinese teams are interested in Carlos,” Sergio Barila confirmed in an interview with calciomercato.it.

“He is happy at Milan though and he wants to stay. He came to Milan to win, and he wants to win more trophies after the Supercoppa.

“It was a major success on an individual and collective level, winning one trophy gives you the right spirit for the future.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies