NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Gasperini ‘confirms’ Gagliardini move
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini appears to confirm Roberto Gagliardini’s move to Inter.

The midfielder is on the verge of signing for the Nerazzurri in a deal which could eventually be worth in excess of €25m.

It has not yet been confirmed that Gagliardini will move to San Siro, but the Orobici Coach appeared to confirm the move in a newspaper interview.

“Will Gagliardini go?” Gasperini considered, speaking to L’Eco di Bergamo.

“What’s the problem? One of Grassi, Migliaccio or Melegoni will play.”

