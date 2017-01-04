Joao Mario: ‘Inter want CL’

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario confirms Inter are still aiming for the Champions League, and calls Gabigol “a great player”.

The Nerazzurri had a poor start to the season, but have won their last four matches in a row in all competitions and lie five points away from the third and final Champions League spot.

“I think everything is possible mathematically,” Joao Mario told the Beneamata’s official Facebook page.

“Obviously as a team we believe. I’m very happy to be here and now I want to improve and reach the Champions League.

“Now we have to prepare for the match against Udinese in the best way possible, we can do well if we’re all together.”

The Portuguese international was also asked about Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, who has made just three brief substitute appearances after a big money move from Santos.

“I often talk with him, because we speak the same language. He’s a friend. He’s young and talented, he has a lot of work to do but his spirit is positive for the team.

“He’s a great player and he’ll get more space now.”

