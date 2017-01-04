Official: Iturbe joins Torino

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially confirmed the signing of Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma, as well as the permanent signing of Iago Falque.

Iturbe had been linked with a move to the Granata for some time, and it was revealed this week that he’d arrive on loan as long as Toro took up their option on Falque.

Now the Turin club has confirmed both of those deals, with the former arriving on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

“Torino Football Club announces the signing of the player Juan Iturbe from AS Roma, on loan with a right of redemption,” a statement announced, before some quotes from President Urbano Cairo.

“Iturbe is a complete forward, a winger of recognised ability. We believe he has all the qualities to be an important part of our side.

“His expectations are identical to ours, the desire to do even better without setting limits for ourselves.

“On behalf of the club I greet Juan with a heartfelt welcome: good luck and lots of satisfactions. Forza Toro, always!”

A statement from Roma confirmed "an option in favour of Torino" to sign the winger permanently, rather than a mandatory clause after a set number of appearances.

The Granata also confirmed that Falque has been bought outright six months early.

“Torino Football Club is delighted to announce that we have exercised the buyout option and has acquired the player Iago Falque outright from AS Roma.”

It's expected that Iturbe will have a buyout clause of around €12.5m, while Falque's signing will cost €6m.

image via torinofc.it

