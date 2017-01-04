Aquilani: ‘Pescara have issues’

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Aquilani warns Pescara have “off-field difficulties I won’t talk about” after joining Sassuolo.

It was confirmed yesterday that the former Liverpool and Roma midfielder has joined the Neroverdi on loan, and he was officially presented to fans and media this afternoon.

“Physically I’m fine, which is the important thing,” Aquilani said in the Press conference.

“I always was even at Pescara, I never had an injury. The decision not to play me was always technical, never behavioural. I didn’t compromise my professionalism, I was always exemplary.

“I went with strong motivation, I signed a three-year contract, and the project was presented to me in different ways.

“From day one I committed myself to the fullest, both in matches and in training. Pescara have a lot of difficulties, off-field things that I’m not here to talk about.”

Aquilani also discussed his decision to make the move to Sassuolo.

“It’s a great challenge for me, I’m coming with a lot of motivation and I’m focused. [Eusebio] Di Francesco’s formation is suited to my characteristics.

“I won’t say a single role, I can play all three across the midfield. I’ve often seen Sassuolo play and they’ve made a good impression on me. Di Francesco is a very savvy Coach.

“Domenico Berardi? He’s recovering, and it would be good to play with him.”

image via sassuolocalcio.it

