Official: Cerri joins Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have recalled Alberto Cerri from Spal and sent him to Pescara instead.

The tall striker joined the Bianconeri in 2015 following Parma’s bankruptcy, but was immediately sent on loan to Cagliari.

Another loan spell followed this season, but the 20-year-old managed just one goal in Serie B.

Now Cerri is making another loan move, joining Serie A strugglers Pescara until the end of the season.

“Delfino Pescara 1936 announces that today the paperwork for the temporary transfer of Alberto Cerri were filed at the offices of the Lega Calcio Serie A TIM,” a statement on the club’s official website confirmed.

“The striker, born in Parma on April 16, 1996 comes to the club from Spal 2013 where he had been on loan for the first half of the season, managing one goal in 15 Serie B appearances.

“He returned to Juventus Football Club, and the same club have transferred his registration to Delfino Pescara 1936 until June 2017.

“Delifino Pescara welcomes the player to the biancazzurre ranks with a warm welcome.”

