‘Banega could go to China’

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s entourage admit “we’ve received offers” from China and the Inter midfielder could make the move.

The Argentine international signed for the Nerazzurri from Sevilla in the summer, but despite a man-of-the-match performance against Lazio before the international break, he has been linked with a January move.

“We’ve received offers from Beijing Guoan and from Hebei China Fortune,” SportItalia quotes representatives of Banega as saying.

“Banega could leave Inter.”

Given the short period of time he has been at San Siro, the Beneamata would demand a big fee for the 28-year-old, but Chinese clubs have shown the spending power they have this winter.

