Melo to Palmeiras 'in 48 hours'

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Melo will complete his move to Palmeiras “in 24-48 hours,” confirmed the Inter midfielder’s agent.

The veteran remained in Brazil after the Christmas break and is just waiting for the all-clear to have his medical.

“The situation is in the final phase and there shouldn’t be any particular problems,” agent Jose Rodriguez told FCInterNews.

“Over the next 24-48 hours everything should be sorted out.”

