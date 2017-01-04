NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Melo to Palmeiras 'in 48 hours'
By Football Italia staff

Felipe Melo will complete his move to Palmeiras “in 24-48 hours,” confirmed the Inter midfielder’s agent.

The veteran remained in Brazil after the Christmas break and is just waiting for the all-clear to have his medical.

“The situation is in the final phase and there shouldn’t be any particular problems,” agent Jose Rodriguez told FCInterNews.

“Over the next 24-48 hours everything should be sorted out.”

