Felipe Melo will complete his move to Palmeiras “in 24-48 hours,” confirmed the Inter midfielder’s agent.
The veteran remained in Brazil after the Christmas break and is just waiting for the all-clear to have his medical.
“The situation is in the final phase and there shouldn’t be any particular problems,” agent Jose Rodriguez told FCInterNews.
“Over the next 24-48 hours everything should be sorted out.”
