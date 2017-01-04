NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Pedro Pereira back to Benfica?
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria look likely to send Pedro Pereira back to Benfica for around €3m.

The right-back will turn 19 later this month and has made nine appearances in Serie A so far this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Blucerchiati are ready to sell Pereira back to his old club Benfica for €3m.

It’d be a nice profit on a player they signed for their youth academy for just €190,000 in July 2015.

Samp are revamping their full-back slots with the arrival of Bartosz Bereszynski and talks with Inter for Davide Santon.

