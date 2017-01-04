Agent: Inter 'won't sell Gabigol'

By Football Italia staff

“Inter never told me Gabigol could be sold and we hope it’ll be a better 2017 for him,” said Gabriel Barbosa’s agent.

The striker has barely featured since his €29.5m move from Santos in August, making just three very late substitute appearances.

He started a 45-minute mini-match as part of the Trofeo Marbella tournament yesterday, scoring the winner against Linense.

“Inter never told me Gabigol could be sold,” agent Wagner Ribeiro said to news agency Ansa.

“He has a contract until June 2021. In any case, I will be in Milan for talks on January 13.

“Gabriel has so much potential. He just needs to be helped to grow and settle in, because being 20 years old cannot be a problem, it must be treated as an advantage.

“Gabigol combines strength and talent. We hope it’ll be a better 2017 for him and for Inter.”

