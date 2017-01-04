Official: Torino sell Bovo to Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially sold centre-back Cesare Bovo to Pescara.

The player turns 34 next week and has already started training with his new club.

Toro released a statement confirming the transfer had been completed on a permanent basis.

Bovo started in the Roma youth academy and moved on through Lecce, Parma, Palermo, Torino and Genoa.

This season he has had six competitive appearances for the Granata, four of them in Serie A.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.