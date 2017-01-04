Sevilla discuss Jovetic option

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla confirmed they are close to signing Stevan Jovetic from Inter, but the sticking point is the €10m option to buy.

“I think we can reach a successful conclusion, but I do not like talking about things that have not been finalised,” Sevilla President Jose Castro told Cadena Cope.

Now As claims the main issue is around the system of purchase.

Inter want Jovetic to leave on loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season, whereas Sevilla would prefer to see him in action before investing in a permanent transfer.

The clubs could reach a compromise with Jovetic’s transfer becoming permanent after a certain number of appearances for Sevilla.

