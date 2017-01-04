NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Agent: 'Banega bids from China'
By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s agent confirms Chinese offers, but not Juventus rumours. “He wants to stay at Inter, but nobody knows what tomorrow holds.”

There have been growing reports over the last couple of days that the Argentine is considering proposals from Hebei China Fortune, Beijing Guoan and even Juve.

“It’s not true that we contacted Juventus. These are just transfer rumours,” agent Marcelo Simonian told Juvenews.eu.

“As of today, Ever wants to stay at Inter, but nobody knows what tomorrow holds.

“I can confirm that the Chinese clubs have come forward with offers. He wants to stay at Inter and is more than happy. Ever is a fighter, he’s strong.”

