Napoli set €70m Mertens clause

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are eager to lock Dries Mertens down to a new contract with a €70m release clause valid only for foreign clubs.

The Belgium international has been a sensation in his new False 9 role, scoring eight goals in his last three games.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2018 and negotiations are underway for an extension.

According to the latest reports from Mediaset Premium, the proposal on the table is to June 2020 with a substantial improvement in his salary to €2m per year.

Above all, it would include a release clause worth €70m, but it’d be valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

This has become increasingly common in recent months as clubs try to avoid Juventus activating release clauses for top stars, having snapped up Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli and Miralem Pjanic from Roma.

