Leicester City eye Gabbiadini

By Football Italia staff

Leicester City are the latest club in the running for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini after Southampton, Stoke City and Wolfsburg.

According to Mediaset Premium, Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League title holders are also interested in Gabbiadini.

The price-tag is in the region of €25m, though there have been reports Stoke City are prepared to offer up to €28m.

The striker is on the market after failing to settle into Coach Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 system.

His replacement has already arrived, as Leonardo Pavoletti was signed from Genoa this week.

Gabbiadini is a free-kick specialist with a ferocious left foot, but the 25-year-old struggled in a centre-forward role.

