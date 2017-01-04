NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Leicester City eye Gabbiadini
By Football Italia staff

Leicester City are the latest club in the running for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini after Southampton, Stoke City and Wolfsburg.

According to Mediaset Premium, Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League title holders are also interested in Gabbiadini.

The price-tag is in the region of €25m, though there have been reports Stoke City are prepared to offer up to €28m.

The striker is on the market after failing to settle into Coach Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 system.

His replacement has already arrived, as Leonardo Pavoletti was signed from Genoa this week.

Gabbiadini is a free-kick specialist with a ferocious left foot, but the 25-year-old struggled in a centre-forward role.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies