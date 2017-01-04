Gagliardini: 'Inter a step up'

By Football Italia staff

Inter are whittling down the details of their deal with Atalanta for Roberto Gagliardini worth €27m. “It’d be a big step up for me.”

The midfielder spoke to Mediaset Premium as he left today’s training session.

“I am not thinking about it, as my agent is taking care of everything. It would certainly be a big step up for me, so we’ll see how it goes.”

According to Sky Sport Italia, the financial details of the transfer are close to completion.

It’s expected to be a six-month loan for €2m plus option to buy set at €22.5m plus bonuses, taking the total cost to €27m.

Gagliardini’s agent Beppe Riso was at Atalanta’s Zingonia training ground today for a meeting with the club.

