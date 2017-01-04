Cesena sell Djuric to Bristol City

By Football Italia staff

Cesena announced they have sold striker Milan Djuric to Championship club Bristol City.

The 26-year-old Bosnia international spent his entire career in Italy, having moved there as a child.

He started out in the Cesena youth academy and remained with only loan spells at Ascoli, Parma, Cremonese, Trapani and Cittadella.

This season he had six goals and two assists in 19 Serie B games for Cesena.

Djuric stands at 6ft 6in tall and is naturally very strong in the air.

Bristol confirmed he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“Milan is someone we’ve been monitoring for the past nine months and has always been in our thoughts,” Coach Lee Johnson told bcfc.co.uk.

“His attributes are clear for all to see; he can play up front on his own or alongside another striker and will give a platform to play off. He attacks the ball well and will add to our attacking options.

“The fact he is a current Bosnian international shows the calibre of player we’re getting, for whom he has scored one in every two games he’s played.”

