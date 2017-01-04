Muriel 'proud' of transfer links

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria hitman Luis Muriel is “proud” to be linked with big clubs, but insists he’s focused on beating Napoli this weekend.

The Colombia international scored six goals with five assists in 18 Serie A appearances this season, earning transfer talk around Milan, Roma and Napoli.

“It is certainly pleasing and makes me proud, as it cannot be a burden to know clubs want you,” the 25-year-old said on Mediaset Premium.

“Right now I am focused only on Sampdoria, as I think any distraction would be bad for me and the club. I am happy here and want to continue doing well.

“I hope to score a goal and win against Napoli, even if we know it’ll be difficult against one of the sides who plays the best football in Italy.

“Samp did well in the first half of the season, although we did drop a few points along the way. It was my best start in a Serie A campaign, personally, and I do feel more mature now.”

