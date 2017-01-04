Watford ask Milan for Honda

By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda could be heading to the Premier League for Walter Mazzarri’s Watford.

It is well known that the Japan international is on the market during the January transfer window.

According to Sportitalia, Mazzarri is eager to have Honda at Watford for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has been with the Rossoneri since he arrived as a free agent from CSKA Moscow in January 2014.

He will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

