Sacchi: 'Juventus for Champions League'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi is “certain this can be the right year for Juventus” in the Champions League. “They’re in the top two or three clubs in the world.”

The former Milan and Italy Coach gave his views to La Stampa newspaper.

“I am certain this can be the right year for Juventus in Europe,” said Sacchi.

“If you look at the other big clubs on the continent, they are struggling. Just look at how Real Madrid had to scrape a victory in the Club World Cup in extra time. At the top of the Premier League are Chelsea and Liverpool, two teams who are not in the Champions League.

“Juve have everything it takes to win the Champions League: a fine Coach, players and club. They just need to believe in themselves more.

“Over the last 40 years the Champions League has gone to those who dominate, apart from two or three exceptions. By dominate I mean that way of taking control of the game and believing in themselves more than the opposition.

“In Serie A, Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli are a joy to behold, while Roma always try to play attacking football, but Juve are on another level.

“The Bianconeri have this superiority in terms of confidence, rules and style that I don’t see anywhere else in Italy. In fact, looking further afield, I believe Juve to be one of the top two or three clubs in the world when it comes to organisation and vision for the future.”

