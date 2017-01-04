Sacchi: 'Conte is remarkable'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is “one of the best Coaches in circulation and has a remarkable ability to fix mistakes in a moment,” said Arrigo Sacchi.

The former Juventus and Italy tactician is currently top of the Premier League in his debut English season.

“I am absolutely not surprised,” Italy legend Sacchi told La Stampa newspaper.

“Antonio is deservedly top and is now considered one of the best Coaches in circulation. Conte has an impact on his teams and not a small one.

“He has this sensibility that is very unusual and a remarkable ability to fix mistakes in a moment. Within each football move there are a thousand possible alternatives, often wrong ones, and Conte is able to intervene.”

Conte was part of Sacchi’s Italy squad that reached the World Cup Final in 1994, losing to Brazil on penalties.

“At the end of every training session, he’d study all my teachings carefully. He already thought like a Coach even then.”

Sacchi was forced to cut his career short due to health concerns, so he “understands” Pep Guardiola looking towards an ending already.

“Guardiola is going through a difficult period at Manchester City. Pep gives everything to football, it is his life, but evidently he doesn’t see that ferocity or soul in the squad that he wants.

“Pep always thought quickly, much quicker than the rest. I think this moment will pass. He is a dear friend.”

